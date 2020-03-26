ADH advising international, New York travelers to self-quarantine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health Thursday urged all travelers to New York State and those who have made international trips to self-quarantine.
Citing “high rates of COVID-19 in New York as well as in a growing number of international locations,” the ADH advised people to quarantine at home for 14 days.
The self-quarantine, according to a news release, should start from the date they left that location.
Travelers who develop a fever, cough, or other COVID-19 symptoms should contact their doctor for advice on where to be evaluated.
According to the ADH, home quarantine includes these steps:
- Remain at home and avoid all public activities. This means do not go to work, church, school, stores (including grocery stores), nor any public events or places.
- Do not have visitors in your home.
- If you live in a home with other people, stay in a separate room. If that is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from them.
- Wash your hands and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer often. Do not share personal items such as dishes, cups, forks, spoons, towels, etc.
- Do not leave your home except to get medical care. If you need to see a doctor for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call us at your medical provider to discuss the care you need.
- In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Tell them that you are in self home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until a health care provider asks you to remove it.
- Do not use any public transportation (buses, taxis, rideshare services, or airplane).
- Check yourself for fever twice a day. This means taking your temperature in the morning and before bed at night. Write it down in a log or piece of paper.
