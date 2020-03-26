Casey Stanley leaves Arkansas State to become Iona assistant

2019-20 Arkansas State assistant coach Casey Stanley stands alongside head coach Mike Balado during the Little Rock matchup. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | March 26, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:50 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball coach Mike Balado is once again on the hunt for a new assistant coach.

Casey Stanley is leaving for a chance to go back to his alma mater. Iona announced Thursday that he’ll join the Gaels coaching staff.

Stanley spent the past 3 seasons with the Red Wolves. If Iona sounds familiar, that’s because Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was hired as their new head coach earlier this month. Balado was a longtime assistant under Pitino at Louisville before getting a head coach opportunity at A-State.

