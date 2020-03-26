City of Brookland makes accommodations for residents’ utility bill

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - In Craighead County, one city mayor is working to assure his residents are covered and have the basics during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Brookland is allowing citizens to add an extension to their utility bill during these difficult times as many people have been laid off.
“We are taking steps here at the city to make sure that we have the finances to operate on and keep the city running for them [citizens],” Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said.
Brookland Utility covers water, sewer and trash for residents and there are about 1,500 meters in the city.
The mayor considered the service a necessity and for that reason, he’s asking his residents to help them.
For those who may not have the money, he is requesting them to call the water clerk and tell them about their concerns with covering their bill and the office will make accommodations.
“We want them to be able to wash their hands and stay sanitize. To stay in regulation, we need to keep water on at their residence," Jones said. “We can’t waive their bill because of state statute, but we can work with them.”
He did mention this is a case-by-case situation and asks residents to just call and tell them what you are facing in order to receive an extension.
He says they are there to help and the last thing they want to do is add stress.
If you need accommodations when it comes to paying your bill, you have until March 26 at 4:30 p.m. to call the office at 870-935-0538. Otherwise, services will be disconnected.
The mayor believes if this crisis continues, the city could possibly continue to make these extensions into the summer. The city has already put a freeze on spending, cut back on overtime for city employees including the mayor in order to have the finances to manage the city correctly.
He says this is not a day-by-day process. They are looking ahead to make sure their doors stay open and they stabilize the city.
