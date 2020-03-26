Jonesboro police investigate shooting on State Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening on State Street, according to Jonesboro police.
Officers got a call around 7:03 p.m. March 25 about the shooting.
Details are scarce.
However, authorities say they are investigating. Officials said a male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that they are developing leads for a possible suspect in the case.
Jonesboro police also said they applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg before he was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.
