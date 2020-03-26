Jonesboro police investigate shooting on State Street

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 25, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 8:15 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening on State Street, according to Jonesboro police.

Officers got a call around 7:03 p.m. March 25 about the shooting.

Details are scarce.

However, authorities say they are investigating. Officials said a male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that they are developing leads for a possible suspect in the case.

Jonesboro police also said they applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg before he was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.

