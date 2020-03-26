Jonesboro police investigate stolen mail, theft, forgery cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a series of thefts of checks from mailboxes.
According to incident reports from Jonesboro police, the thefts happened between Feb. 6 and March 24 at homes on Neely Road, Harry Drive and Southwest Drive.
In the Neely Road case, the victim told police that a check was stolen from a mailbox March 11, was forged and was cashed at a local bank. The case on Harry Drive centers around a check being stolen from the victim’s mailbox and someone cashing it.
Jonesboro police said someone stole a check March 11 from a mailbox on Southwest Drive, altered it and tried to cash it at a local bank. However, the cashier did not cash the check for the suspect, police said.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the cases are under investigation.
Smith said people can avoid theft of mail, including checks, by using a reliable DropBox at a post office or to go inside a post office, setting up online bill pay with a bank or doing bank drafts.
Smith also said people need to keep an eye on their accounts when they pay a bill to make sure the bill has cleared the bank.
Anyone with information on the thefts can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.
