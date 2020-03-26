Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri reports more than 350 confirmed coronavirus cases
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri health officials say the state has 356 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 101 from Tuesday. Eight people have died, including a 31-year-old Red Cross employee who was buried Tuesday in St. Louis as her family watched from their cars. Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday took several steps in response to the spread of the virus, including asking for a federal disaster declaration that would allow the state to receive federal assistance to help the unemployed and to remove biohazardous materials. The governor also shifted another $11 million from state funds to buy more personal protective equipment.
FERGUSON-COURT FEES LAWSUIT
Ferguson settles municipal court fees lawsuit for $1.7M
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The city of Ferguson, Missouri, has agreed to a $1.7 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit that accused its municipal court of charging illegal court fees. A judge on Tuesday approved a preliminary settlement. A final hearing is May 6. The lawsuit was among several filed in the wake of protests that followed the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014. The officer, Darren Wilson, was not charged, but the shooting led to intense scrutiny of Ferguson’s police and municipal court. The U.S. Department of Justice found that Ferguson was using its court system to generate revenue.
AP-US-FBI-BOMB-SUSPECT-DEATH
FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
BELTON, Mo. (AP) — The FBI says a man who was fatally injured by agents in Missouri was the subject of a long terrorism investigation. The agency said in a news release Wednesday that 36-year-old Timothy Wilson died Tuesday in Belton while agents were trying to serve a warrant. The statement says Wilson was planning a bombing at a Kansas City-area hospital that was providing critical care during the current coronavirus pandemic. The FBI says Wilson was driven by racist, religious and anti-government beliefs. It also said Wilson had taken steps to acquire what he needed to build a bomb. The statement did not detail what happened when agents arrived or how he died.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPER
Missouri newspaper suspends publication amid outbreak
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Another St. Louis area newspaper is suspending its print publication as businesses stop advertising amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus. KMOX reports that the Webster-Kirkwood Times is halting its print edition after Friday. Editor Don Corrigan says he will try to post stories online and hopes for a full comeback at the end of the pandemic. He says the local paper relies on local retailers and restaurants to advertise. But they're being forced to shut down or change operations due to the stay-at-home order in St. Louis.
LOTTERY WINNER AGAIN
Woman who previously won $50,000 wins $3M Lottery prize
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman who won $50,000 in a Lottery game 18 years ago has won again, and this time the prize is much bigger. The Missouri Lottery said Wednesday that Anne Kasal matched all six numbers in the March 11 drawing to win a $3 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 11, 16, 23, 26, 31 and 38. Kasal won the $50,000 prize in 2002. The latest winning ticket was purchased at a Schnucks Market in St. Louis.
TROOPER SHOT-OKLAHOMA
Man killed, Oklahoma trooper wounded after shootings
FAIRLAND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed one man and wounded two others, including a state trooper, in northeast Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a joint statement that 48-year-old Edwin Ball was taken into custody early Wednesday after barricading himself inside his home in Fairland. They say Ball shot and killed 25-year-old Brendan Van Zwell and wounded a second man Tuesday before barricading himself inside his home. The release says a trooper who arrived on the scene was hit in the eye with a shotgun pellet while setting up a perimeter. He was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABUSE
With isolation, abuse activists fear an 'explosive cocktail'
Families across the country and the world are hunkering down at home during these days of isolation. That means another danger that's less obvious than the coronavirus — a potential spike in domestic violence. It's a time when victims are spending day and night trapped at home with their abusers. They've got no idea when it will end, and fewer ways to ask for help. In cities and towns everywhere, concern is high and meaningful numbers are hard to come by.
DEPUTIES INJURED-SHOOTOUT
Suspect dies in shootout in which deputies were wounded
VILLA RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has died after a shootout in which two eastern Missouri deputies also were wounded. KSDK-TV reports that Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Tuesday that the suspect died in the hospital Saturday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies also sustained non-life threatening shoulder and arm injuries in the shootout earlier that night. It happened after an attempted traffic stop near Interstate 44 and U.S. 50. The driver fled to a parking lot. The sheriff's department said that when the two deputies in separate vehicles pulled into the lot, the driver got out and shot into their cars.