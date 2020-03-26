‘Losers’ caught licking couple’s doorbell camera amid coronavirus crisis

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The spread of COVID-19 has forced Americans to keep their distance.
Unfortunately, a pair of “losers” in Batesville did not get that message.
They were caught on camera Monday night licking a couple’s Ring doorbell.
Matthew Wehmeier said he installed the doorbell camera to keep his wife Crystal, who is a double amputee, protected while he’s away from home.
Just after 10 p.m. Monday night she got alerted that someone was outside the door of their apartment in the Quail Valley neighborhood.
When she looked, she saw two men moving around the door.
The video then shows one of the men walk up and lick the camera. Not once, but twice.
The two then proceeded to show off their dance moves for the camera.
“They really put on a show,” Wehmeier said. “It was shocking, to say the least.”
He did not recognize the two culprits, who he called “losers” in a social media post. Instead, he believes they might have been visiting his next-door neighbor.
“You can’t choose your neighbors,” Wehmeier said. “Or their guests.”
He’s reported the incident to the Batesville Police Department but has not heard back from them.
“It’s just strange,” he said of the stunt, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re going through a pandemic and people are out here spreading germs.”
If you recognize either man, call Batesville police at 870-569-8111.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.