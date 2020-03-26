Lyon & Williams Baptist women’s basketball get nods on NAIA All-American Team

Williams Baptist is represented among the Honorable Mention selections. Taylor Freeman is the first Lady Eagle in 6 years to be a NAIA All-American. The junior scored in double figures in 25 of 30 games for 19-11 WBU. Lyon senior Madison Riley also earned a Honorable Mention nod. She led the team in free throws (96), 2nd in scoring (14.8 points per game) & 3rd in rebounds (5.7 per game). Riley was a 3rd Team All-American in 2019.