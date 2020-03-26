Lyon & Williams Baptist women’s basketball get nods on NAIA All-American Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s some local flavor on the 2019-20 Women’s Basketball All-American Team.
Lyon senior guard Liz Henderson earned 2nd Team honors on Thursday. She led the team in scoring and three-point shooting, & 2nd in rebounds. The Cedar Ridge alum averaged 15 pts & 5.7 reb per contest. Henderson made 96 treys for the 29-3 Scots. Henderson earned Honorable Mention nods in 2018 & 2019.
Thayer native Jordan Alford is now a three-time NAIA All-American. The Columbia College guard earned 3rd Team honors Thursday. Alford was a 1st Team selection in 2019 and a 3rd Team pick in 2018. She averaged 12.4 pts per game this past season as the Lady Cougars were 25-7. Alford was also a Honorable Mention on the WBCA All-America squad.
Williams Baptist is represented among the Honorable Mention selections. Taylor Freeman is the first Lady Eagle in 6 years to be a NAIA All-American. The junior scored in double figures in 25 of 30 games for 19-11 WBU. Lyon senior Madison Riley also earned a Honorable Mention nod. She led the team in free throws (96), 2nd in scoring (14.8 points per game) & 3rd in rebounds (5.7 per game). Riley was a 3rd Team All-American in 2019.
You can view the entire NAIA All-American team here.
