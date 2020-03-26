Man seriously injured in late-night crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man suffered serious injuries in a late-night single-vehicle crash.
The crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, happened just after midnight Thursday, March 26, on Route H about 5 miles north of Campbell in Dunklin County.
James C. Wiley, 46, of Dyersburg was southbound when his 2008 Ford Taurus ran off the road and hit a tree.
Wiley was flown to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.
According to the preliminary crash report, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
