March 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 26. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll see the sun today, but clouds will still linger in spots.
Southerly winds will increase and throw in a little bit of sun to help temperatures jump into the 70s by lunch.
Some will hit 80 degrees for the first time this year in the afternoon.
Clouds move back in for Friday, but temperatures stay warm with highs in the 70s.
A stray shower is possible Friday with better rain chances Saturday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
One Region 8 mayor is working to assure his residents can keep their lights on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Jonesboro man died Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 555.
With 308 Arkansans testing positive and another two already having died from COVID-19, funeral homes across the state are making big changes in how they do business.
A shooting Wednesday night sent one person to a local hospital, and police searching for the suspect.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.