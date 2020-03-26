Packaging business working around clock to meet dining demands

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The restaurant industry in Arkansas closed their dining rooms to keep people safe during the coronavirus outbreak, but this has created a high demand for to-go boxes.
A company in Jonesboro says their employees are working around the clock to meet this need.
Anchor Packaging employs 850 people in Northeast Arkansas. Their employees work 24-hours a day during “seasonal times.”
Now, since the coronavirus outbreak, these forces around the clockwork.
Executive Vice President of Marketing Michael Thaler says their employees make take-out packaging for restaurants and restaurant chains across the U.S.
“Eight-hundred fifty people kind of taking care of the whole country sounds a little big amazing, we also have a lot of automation and a lot of robotics that allows us to multiply the efforts of those people by quite a high factor,” he says.
Anchor Packaging’s employees work keeps the restaurant industry in business now, so to speak.
“If we did not keep our doors open, it would not take long before keeping we began hearing across the country about takeout not being as readily as it is today but we are supremely confident that is not going to happen,” he says.
Their multiple plants comply with the National Safety Foundation’s highest level of food hygiene, according to Thaler.
Since the outbreak, they added to their sanitation efforts.
“Not only have we maintained that rating through the crisis, but we have also actually contracted for extra sanitation and disinfection crews to come in several times a day,” he says.
In addition to extra sanitation, Thaler says their plants work on separate electrical grids, water lines, rail lines, and separate work crews.
This keeps everything separate and safe, Thaler said.
Thaler says meeting the demand would not be possible without the dedication of their employees.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.