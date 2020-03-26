School district busing food to kids

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - With classes canceled at least through April 17, one Arkansas school district is not letting its buses sit idle.
Beginning Monday, March 30, Harrisburg will use its buses to deliver food throughout the district.
The buses, according to Superintendent Doug Worley, will drop off food at 9 of 11 designated pickup spots.
The food should be enough to last a week, he said in a Thursday email.
Buses will be at the pickup locations from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays.
Those picking up the meals should practice social distancing, and remain in their cars or 6’ apart.
Here are the locations for distribution and bus pickups:
- Glissens Service Station - Hwy 14 East
- Harrisburg Church Christ - 504 Brooks St. Harrisburg
- Greenfield Baptist Church - 18050 Greenfield Rd, Harrisburg
- Waldenburg - Dairy Shack - 7964 U.S. 49, Waldenburg
- Cullum Seed - 316 N. Hawthorne, Fisher
- Lebanon Baptist Church - 1799 Hwy 1, Whitehall
- Corner of Hwy 163N & Cromwell Cut-off Road
- Corner of Hwy 163S & James Neal Road (Old gas station near Lake Poinsett Park)
- Corner of Dawson Lane & Lake Front Lane
- Harrisburg High/Middle School Cafeteria
- Weiner Elementary School
