Sikeston school teachers give parade for students

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center just put on a parade for their students.
More than a dozen cars filled with teachers, staff and Sikeston school students lined up and drove through neighborhoods to show their support for the children.
The teachers had signs, they honked and waved at all the students.
The students and parents were all smiles when they saw their teachers come down the street to greet them.
“Just them coming and doing this, I really respect it and I really appreciate them being out here with the kids," Kenneth Western of Sikeston said. “It’s wonderful.”
Hannah Hancock, a kindergarten teacher at the school, said they wanted to do this to lift the students spirits after abruptly having to cancel school last week due to COVID-19.
"We wanted to reach out to the community and the students and let them know we're still thinking about them and that we love them," Hancock said. "We got to see tears of joy from parents and students."
This was only one area of the district they covered and have several more parades planned to cover their entire district.
For more information on what area and times they will cover next, visit their Facebook page here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.