Telemedicine helping patients, healthcare providers amid COVID-19 outbreak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Everyone is trying to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, but what do you do when you need to go to the doctor?
Thanks to telemedicine, healthcare providers like ARCare are able to bring the clinic right to your phone or computer so you never have to leave your house.
ARCare has been using telemedicine for a few months now, but with the COVID-19 outbreak, they're asking patients to utilize this tool, to help keep everyone as safe as possible and help practice social distancing.
Telemedicine allows easy access to appointments, and patients can request refills on medicine, talk about lab results, and receive acute care- all through a screen.
Nurse Practitioner Ashley Bagwell said telemedicine is not only helpful during this pandemic, but it allows rural areas immediate access to healthcare.
“As long as you have a data signal or a WiFi signal, you can telemed in with us and get anything to be seen,” said Bagwell.
In addition to telemedicine, ARCare also has a self assessment available online for anyone who thinks they might have symptoms of COVID-19, you can access that here.
If you want to set up a telemedicine appointment with ARCare, call (870) 347-3461 or request an appointment here.
