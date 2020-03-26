Youth volunteers help at food pantry, helping elderly and those in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools out and a lot of people relying on some help with the extra meals, a local church has added some new faces to their food pantry staff.
The Southwest Church of Christ food pantry is usually manned by older volunteers, but with the COVID-19 outbreak, the church’s youth has stepped up to help out their community.
Those regular volunteers are still helping behind the scenes, but now the younger members are taking on passing out food and meeting with those in need to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Not only do the extra hands help with the increasing number of families in need, it’s also a way for students to do something for their community while schools are closed.
McKenzie Wilson is a senior in high school, she said volunteering her time has helped brings some positivity to this outbreak.
“I’m a senior in high school, like all this stuff is being canceled and everything and I just realized that I can do more than just sit around and feel bad for myself, I can go out there and help others who need that extra push during this time,” said Wilson.
The food pantry is open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and located next to the church offices.
The church is also doing several other things to help our community during this time, including making face masks, donating snacks with uplifting messages to healthcare workers, and providing meals for families with Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies.
If you’re interested in volunteering or donating to one of these projects, just call Southwest Church of Christ at (870) 932-9254.
Right now, the church is looking for donations of foods that kids can easily make on their own for breakfast and lunch for their food pantry.
