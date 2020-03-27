AGFC closes offices, nature centers, shooting ranges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With coronavirus forcing many to stay home, away from crowds, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages everyone to get out for a breath of fresh air. Just keep your distance.
The AGFC announced Friday it is extending the temporary closure of its offices, nature and education centers, and shooting ranges until further notice.
However, lakes, boat ramps, fishing accesses, and wildlife management areas will remain open to the public.
“Field staff is still working, managing the state’s wildlife and fisheries resources,” according to a news release.
Noting that turkey hunting season is set to open on April 11-12 for youth hunting and April 13 for regular turkey season, the AGFC said “scouting for the birds is an excellent way to get out and avoid crowds.”
It also encourages residents to grab a pole and go fishing, just “keep a fishing rod’s distance.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.