Arkansas junior Mason Jones declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Arkansas junior Mason Jones tweeted Friday that he will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Players that haven’t signed with an agent have until June 3rd to withdraw their name from draft consideration. Jones has one year of eligibility remaining if he elects to return to the Razorbacks.
Jones led the SEC in scoring in the 2019-2020 season. His 22.03 points per game average was good for 8th in the nation. Mason earned Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention honors last week. The AP also selected him as the SEC Co-Player of the Year. Jones is one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award, the accolade goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball.
Mason scored at least 30 points in 9 games this past season. He made Razorback history by recording three straight 30 point performances. Jones dropped 41 pts December 14th in a victory over Tulsa. He had 40 on February 4th in a loss to Auburn. One of his best highlights of the season came way back in November. Jones hit the game winning 3 as the Hogs beat Georgia Tech in overtime.
Mason is #70 on CBS Sports NBA Draft Rankings, #80 on ESPN. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25th in Brooklyn.
