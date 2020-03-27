Caruthersville declares state of emergency, establishes curfew

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Caruthersville has declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.
The city has established a curfew in order to help slow the spread of the disease.
The curfew starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 6:00 a.m. each day.
Residents are to remain in their homes, in their vehicles, or places of employment between these times.
Everyone may only leave their homes, vehicles, or places of employment for essential activities, essential government functions, or work.
Essential activities are defined as tasks essential to any person’s health or safety, or to the health and safety of their family. This includes grocery shopping.
Those who are experiencing homelessness should seek shelter, they are exempt from the requirement to stay in a fixed residence, but should follow social distancing guidelines.
Any persons experiencing an unsafe home environment, such as domestic violence, are permitted and urged to leave their homes and stay at a safe alternative location.
Between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. all public and private intentional gatherings of any number of people outside a single household or living unit is prohibited.
Any intentional gatherings of 10 or more in a single space, indoors or outside, is prohibited.
Those that work in 911 call centers, fire personnel, corrections personnel, healthcare employees, hazardous material responders, those working with law enforcement, and emergency service personnel are exempt from the curfew when working.
