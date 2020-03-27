Commissioner Keith Gill addresses Sun Belt football, cancellation of spring sports in teleconference

Soccer leagues in Europe played games in front of no fans before the coronavirus spread worldwide. When asked if the Sun Belt would play football games in front of no fans, Gill said: "Everything is on the table. I think at the end of the day, we’re going to try to play those games. If we are determined that will be the safest way to play games, then that’s what we’ll end up doing. But I don’t know what that’s going to look like. I’m optimistic that we’ll find some formula that’s going to work for football, and I feel like that’s what our charge is as commissioners and ADs. So we’ll put some plan together, and hopefully we’ll get on the other side of this pandemic. And we’ll be able to have a football season.”