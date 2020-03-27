Commissioner Keith Gill addresses Sun Belt football, cancellation of spring sports in teleconference

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill gave an update on the state of the conference.
He held a teleconference Thursday, some of his first comments since the SBC canceled spring sports in the wake of the coronavirus.
“To say the last few weeks have been a bit challenging is the understatement of the decade, maybe even a lifetime. Canceling championships and the spring sports season are decisions that we did not take lightly. But we had to put the safety and well being of student-athletes first. We recognize the adverse impact these choices would have on fans, coaches, our member institutions, and our student-athletes athletic experience. However we knew they were the correct actions to take in light of our public health, safety of our community, and our responsibility to work to stop the flow, the spread of this virus. As we move forward, these concerns and our safety of our student-athletes will always remain paramount in any decisions that we make."
The next concern for many fans is the state of football season. Gill discussed that at the 34:30 mark of the teleconference: “We’ve actually started that discussion already. On our AD call yesterday (Wednesday), we began talking about concepts. We’re about to survey our football coaches and we also talked to our COVID-19 Advisory Panel so we can begin to put together return to play protocols. As we think about it and try to model it, we’re going to need to look at all the different contingencies. We just don’t know what’s going to happen. Whether it’s everything starts on time, to shortened seasons, to no season, I really do think the range of possibilities certainly exist. They’ll all be things that we’ll be talking through. "
Soccer leagues in Europe played games in front of no fans before the coronavirus spread worldwide. When asked if the Sun Belt would play football games in front of no fans, Gill said: "Everything is on the table. I think at the end of the day, we’re going to try to play those games. If we are determined that will be the safest way to play games, then that’s what we’ll end up doing. But I don’t know what that’s going to look like. I’m optimistic that we’ll find some formula that’s going to work for football, and I feel like that’s what our charge is as commissioners and ADs. So we’ll put some plan together, and hopefully we’ll get on the other side of this pandemic. And we’ll be able to have a football season.”
On the teleconference, Gill revealed the creation of the Sun Belt COVID-19 Advisory Panel. This panel of medical experts is responsible for monitoring and providing guidance on critical conference and NCAA governance decisions. The advisory panel members are:
• Dr. Jeffrey Dugas (chair) – Orthopedic Surgeon, Troy Team Physician and NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards Committee Member
• Brandy Clouse – Senior Associate Athletics Director/Senior Woman’s Administrator, Sports Medicine Director, Georgia Southern
• Dr. Emilio Carranco – Chief Medical Officer, Director of Student Health Center, Texas State
• Dr. Benjamin Estrada – Assistant Dean for Educational Strategies and Faculty Development, Pediatric Infectious Disease, South Alabama Health
