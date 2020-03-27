Cruising the Square in Fredericktown, Mo.

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of organizers in Madison County came together and devised a plan, to cure boredom.
On Friday evening, March 27, the streets of Fredericktown will be filled with cars cruising around the downtown square.
Event promoter Jessica Holland is expecting more than 100 vehicles to be in attendance and explained how cruising works.
“It’s basically you’re in your vehicle, you are not leaving your vehicle. We have a certain strip that we all cruised as teenagers and, we’re just going to get in our vehicles, cruise, turn on music. You can wave, you can see people that you’re not seeing inside your homes and it’s still practicing the safe social distancing," she said.
Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said the cruising event is not a city sanctioned event, but it is legal. He also said he wants to make sure that everyone follows the CDC guidelines to stay safe, and not congregate.
Cruising the Square starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Town and Country Market in Fredericktown.
