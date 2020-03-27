Families in the Heartland go “bear hunting”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Are you looking to get the kids out of the house, but still maintain social distancing?
It’s not everyday you can pack up the kids and go bear hunting, but people around the Heartland are finding creative ways to do that.
“We are going to be going and looking for teddy bears today,” said Lucas Gerlach, teddy bear hunter.
Bear hunting in Missouri, but not in a way you might think.
“When we counted we got over twenty,” said Lucas Gerlach.
Thanks to social media, this family and their neighbors decided to follow along with lots of other people in the United States
“So we have put teddy bears in our windows and a lot of neighbors have as well. We can go on walks or drive or ride bikes and look for teddy bears with our kids,” said Lisa Gerlach, mom.
Lisa Gerlach said all the activities her kids would be doing are cancelled.
“My youngest keeps asking, ‘where are we going today’ and I have to keep saying 'nowhere, but we can go on a teddy bear hunt,” said Lisa.
So, Gerlach and her three kids stroll the neighborhood, finding teddy bear after teddy bear.
“It’s something new, it’s something fun, it’s something to look forward too,” said Lisa Gerlach.
And for the kids, it keeps their mind going.
“I like that they are in people’s window and that it’s really fiction because if a bear really was in someone’s window,” said Lucas Gerlach.
Gerlach said with so much going on in the world, it’s important to look after one another in anyway possible.
“In the bible it talks about in Galatians that we should bear with on another, bear each others burdens and help each other out. I don’t think that this is exactly what that meant, but this is an awesome way with teddy bears that we can join and help everybody out and be good neighbors,” said Lisa Gerlach.
