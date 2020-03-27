FedEx Express screening employees, guests in response to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, FedEx Express is now checking temperatures of all Memphis Hub employees, guests and on-site vendors prior to entry.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 F or higher will not be granted access to the Hub.
Any FedEx team member with a temperature of 100.4 F or higher will be provided information on their health care benefits and sent home.
Additionally, any team member or vendor denied entry because of a high temperature must remain fever-free without medication for 24 hours before returning to work. Impacted team members will continue to be paid while out sick in accordance with company policies.
Other preventative measures being taken at the Memphis Hub and other facilities include social distancing where possible within the operation, social distancing onboard and sanitizing of shuttle buses, promoting proper hygiene and providing extra hand sanitizer inside the facility.
A FedEx Services representative released the following statement:
“We continue to closely monitor guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health organizations, and taking recommended precautions in terms of pilot, team member and customer health and safety. We are actively educating team members about COVID-19 and promoting recommended preventative actions related to hygiene, including frequent handwashing. We are also encouraging our team members to take any signs of illness seriously and seek medical attention as needed, and promoting guidance from leading public health organizations on how to keep the workplace clean.”
