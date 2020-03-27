Gov. Parson activates Mo. National Guard; 670 total positive cases, 9 deaths in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 670 total positive cases and nine deaths in the state.
On Friday morning, it was reported there were multiple overnight cases in Perry County, Mo.
Gov. Mike Parson held a daily news briefing at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 27 to update the public on the COVID-19 response.
Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order to mobilize the Missouri National Guard.
He said the National Guard would assist with the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump approved the governor’s request to issue a major disaster declaration for Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced they’ve relaxed testing criteria so public servants on the frontlines can receive testing if they’ve been exposed and are showing symptoms.
