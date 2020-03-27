Grocery store delivers needed items to senior citizens

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - As many communities work together through the coronavirus pandemic, one grocery in Craighead County wants to make sure their customers are taken care of.
Farmers Market already delivers groceries to those customers who reside in Monette. Since the pandemic began, they decided to expand those services to Black Oak, Caraway, Leachville and Lake City.
This service for senior citizens keeps them from risking their health by entering the store.
Manager Buford Hufford says customers are grateful for thinking of them.
“Definitely, they are,” he says. “They are really, really grateful and really appreciate us.”
Hufford’s 20-year commitment to Farmers Market bonds him with customers. He says this makes him feel responsible to help them.
Mayor Bob Blankenship and the city council decided to lend a helping hand when they heard of the store’s expanded services.
“I’m just proud to be part of it,” he says. “It’s great to know that we have a facility like this, and the other ones here in Monette also stepped up to do different things.”
Hufford says he hopes this small effort will encourage others to think of helping their citizens.
“Maybe other small, independent businesses see this and maybe do the same thing in their town,” he says.
To receive groceries, orders must be placed no later than 4 p.m. the day before delivery. Tuesdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m. are designated delivery times. Payments must be paid on the day of delivery.
For additional information, call Farmers Market at 870-486-2956.
