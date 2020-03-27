How to clean your home if a family member has coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee State Health Department, Johns Hopkins University and the CDC are all reminding people to disinfect your homes.
Here are some quick reminders on how to do it.
Wear disposable gloves, or make sure that the gloves you use are the only ones you use to disinfect your house. Don't use them to do the dishes or laundry.
Use only approved disinfectants like bleach or Clorox. If you use bleach, it's 1/3 cup bleach to a gallon of water.
Surfaces should be clean before you disinfect them. So, if they're dirty, use soap and water to clean them, then take your disinfectant agent and clean the surface. Let it air dry -- don't go over with a paper towel to dry it off you need to let it air dry.
Then wipe down things like handles on the appliances, drawer pulls, doorknobs, light switches and don't forget the trashcan lid.
Move on to items like the TV remote controls, the landline telephone, keyboards and laptops with a Clorox wipe.
Clean your cell phones with an alcohol solution.
If you have bad allergies, it helps to wear a mask. Wear it before you handle bleach or vacuum and it will help prevent some of your allergy symptoms.
If someone in your house has tested positive for COVID-19 or is showing symptoms, isolate them to a single room. If they can't clean the room themselves then have specific items for that room to use to clean it. Don't use the same items that use for the rest of the house.
Throw the gloves away and wash your hands for 20 seconds when you’re done. Do it at least once a day, preferably several times a day.
