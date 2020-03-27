One in custody as Jonesboro police investigate stabbing on North Floyd Street

One in custody as Jonesboro police investigate stabbing on North Floyd Street
Jonesboro police have responded to a stabbing Thursday evening on North Floyd Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 26, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:44 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a stabbing Thursday evening on North Floyd Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.

Officers got a call around 9:40 p.m. about the stabbing in the 1300 block of North Floyd Street.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, a male suspect is in custody and two victims were treated on the scene before being taken to area hospitals.

JPD Officers are investigating a stabbing in west Jonesboro this evening. Two victims were treated on the scene before...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.