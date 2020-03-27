Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas lawmakers take up COVID-19 fund as virus cases rise
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are preparing to take up a plan to create a fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak as cases in the state continue to multiply. The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday said the number of cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to at least 381. The state had at least 349 the previous day. The House and Senate planned to vote Friday afternoon on legislation moving the state's $173 million surplus into a “COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund."
PANHANDLING LAW-ARKANSAS
Judge upholds blocking Arkansas from restricting panhandlers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that panhandlers in Arkansas are allowed to ask for money without being arrested, upending the state's 2017 anti-loitering law that opponents say unfairly targets panhandlers. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson on Thursday made permanent an order he issued in September 2017 that found the amended measure unconstitutional. The law expanded the definition of loitering to include anyone asking for charity or a gift in a harassing or threatening manner that’s likely to cause others alarm or create a traffic hazard. A federal appeals court last week returned the case to Wilson's jurisdiction.
WHITE SUPREMACIST GANG-ARKANSAS
Member of white supremacist gang in Arkansas sentenced
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for drug charges as part of a federal operation targeting white supremacist groups. A federal judge on Monday sentenced 34-year-old Joseph Pridmore to 150 months in prison and five years supervised release. Pridmore pleaded guilty in October to distributing methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Pridmore is a self-confessed member of the White Aryan Resistance. He was among dozens of white supremacist group members charged by federal prosecutors and the third sentenced in the operation.
POLICE SHOOTING-ARKANSAS
1 dead after Pope County shooting, police say
LONDON, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a Pope County man has died after he was shot by a sheriff's deputy. Arkansas State Police say the shooting happened Wednesday when a Pope County deputy was responding to a report of a suicidal person. State police say the deputy shot 53-year-old Glenn White of London after White reportedly approached the deputy while holding a knife. White was pronounced dead at the scene.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GROCERY-SHIELDS
What's in store: Groceries installing barriers amid outbreak
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Grocery stores across the U.S. are installing protective plastic shields at checkouts to help keep cashiers and shoppers from infecting one another with the coronavirus. The see-through barriers are going up this week at supermarket chains including Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Walmart and Publix. Grocers say they're trying to protect employees and consumers, since bagging and paying for food takes place well within the minimum 6-foot distance public health experts are urging people to maintain. Some grocery stores in France also installed similar barriers last week when that country went into lockdown.
ARKANSAS CASINOS
Judge kicks back rejected casino application to racing panel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the Arkansas Racing Commission erroneously rejected a casino application, concluding that the bases on which it was initially denied are unconstitutional. The Racing Commission initially rejected Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi’s casino application because it lacked two endorsements from local officials who were in office at the time it was submitted. On Tuesday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ordered that the commission must apply the state’s constitutional law and consider Gulfside's application “on its merits.” The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday that the state constitution doesn't explicitly say when endorsements should be made or submitted.