Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi is taking over as interim chancellor of the Columbia campus. The Board of Curators' Thursday announcement comes after Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was tapped to be president of the University of Central Florida last week. The Missouri board's chairwoman says it's important to have a proven leader at the helm in the face of what she described as unprecedented challenges. Choi took over as president of the four-university system in 2017. Earlier this month he suspended in-person classes at all four universities for the rest of the semester to slow the spread of coronavirus.