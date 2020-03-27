March 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It’s Friday, March 27. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll stay warm over the next few days with highs mainly in the 70s and more cloud cover. Thunderstorms will be possible Saturday as a front sweeps through.
A few could be strong to severe, so be sure to stay weather aware.
Storms look likely from late afternoon into the evening.
Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A man caught on camera licking a Region 8 couple’s doorbell has had a change of heart.
One person is in custody following a Thursday night stabbing.
With schools out and a lot of people relying on some help with the extra meals, one local church has added some new faces to their food pantry staff.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
