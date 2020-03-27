Memphis comic and game store finds creative way to keep up business during coronavirus crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 Comics and 901 Games had to get creative when it was forced to shut its doors. But with the Mid-South at home it found a new way to serve its customers.
“Especially being at home in quarantine, these are things that people would love to have to occupy their time.”
According to 901 Comics co-owner and owner of 901 games Shannon Merritt, he had a feeling he’d have to close up shop during the coronavirus.
“I talked to people through the internet about what they’re doing. I have a friend of mine who’s a comic book store owner in Washington which was really heavily hit and he’s been doing things all along,” Merritt said. “So I’ve kind of mimicked what he’s been doing at the comic book store.”
That includes, offering delivery and curb-side pickup for it's customers.
“We’ve done about three or four [deliveries] this week and I think we have two or three lined up for tomorrow,” Merritt said.
Curbside pick-up comes at no cost. Delivery is free within the City of Memphis if you spend more than $20. It’s $10 in the metro area. Merritt says his main concern is his customers staying safe so they come back when the doors open again.
“We feel like we’ve become part of the culture of Midtown,” Merritt added. “We believe in our customers and we believe in our community. The game store is not quite as old as this but we have a loyal following and I really think we’re going to be OK through all of this.”
Merritt added with the curbside pickup and delivery, they may have found a new way to practice business even after the doors open.
