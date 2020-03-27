Mo. prisoners making face masks for healthcare workers

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Prisoners at two Missouri Department of Corrections (MODOC) facilities are working to help healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The inmates are making face masks that medical personnel can wear to protect them from contracting the virus.
The masks are made of fabric with four layers.
According MODOC, participants in the Restorative Justice programs inside Bonne Terre and Vandalia prisons are making the face masks.
Earlier in March visits to all Missouri state correctional centers was suspended. The suspension was ordered to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the facilities.
Anyone entering the facilities have to go through a screening process.
On March 23, MODOC announced an inmate being treated at a Kansas City hospital tested positive for the virus. The inmate had been in isolation since March 4.
As of Friday morning, March 27, no positive cases of COVID-19 among staff or inmates has been reported.
