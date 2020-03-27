Nice-Pak looking to hire 100 people

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro business that reported a possible case of COVID-19 earlier this month now needs employees to apply for their open positions.
Nice-Pak does not need jobs filled because of the disease but due to the high demand for their products.
Hand wipes, disinfecting wipes, and baby wipes need to be produced quickly, according to Vice President of Marketing Michael Lyons.
There was an unconfirmed report March 20 of a possible case there. However, Nice-Pak says they took action following the case, but now after the threat, it’s busier than ever.
This now creates a need for more employees. 100 open positions can be applied for right now.
Lyons says they work to learn from the positive case.
“We’ve done a lot of time building a response plan with one objective in mind, that was really keeping our employees healthy and safe,” he says. “When we were notified of this potential risk, we took serious and swift action. I’m happy to say now we have reopened, and we continue to enhance cleaning and safety procedures.”
Lyons says the need remains for people to fill positions.
To apply for a job at Nice-Pak, send an email to jonesboroarjobs@nicepak.com.
