President Trump approves Missouri major disaster declaration

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - President Trump has approved Governor Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Missouri.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program can be utilized to reimburse eligible expenditures made by local governments, nonprofit organizations, and the state for emergency protective measures by first responders and others responding to the coronavirus.
“I appreciate the President acting quickly on my disaster declaration request and the commitment of federal resources as we battle this unprecedented public health and economic threat to Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “As I’ve said throughout our COVID-19 response effort, we will continue to pursue every way possible to adapt and deliver additional resources to help protect the health of Missourians and promote long-term recovery.”
Governor Parson requested the federal disaster declaration on Tuesday, March 24.
