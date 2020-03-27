Sidewalk chalk messages of support for Heartland healthcare workers

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a colorful effort gaining stream to make sure those working the front lines against COVID-19 feel appreciated.
“Even small things have a big impact," said Kimberly Brown, an account executive with Missouri Delta Home Health and registered nurse.
With a little chalk, Brown and Katie Levart hope to spread a big message.
“The world needs you. We’re stronger together. You matter,” said Levart, a nurse and employee of Missouri Delta Hospice.
“Just positive notes for them to be able to brighten their day,” said Brown.
They wrote to nurses, doctors, anyone who works to keep us healthy and safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We know this is a trying time for healthcare professionals," said Brown.
“Every day coming to work is just so much scarier than it would be on a normal basis,” said Levart.
That’s something Levart and Brown know themselves as nurses.
“We’re not able to really be in there and help them. But we’re excited that we’re able to just bring some cheer," said Levart.
“What better way to use our time than to spread positivity, make someone’s day for all that their doing. They’re front line. They’re taking care of our community. So, what better way to thank them," said Brown.
The pair spread their appreciation outside the Missouri Delta Medical Center, local clinics, and nursing homes.
“We just want them to know that we couldn’t do this without them. I mean, we couldn’t," said Levart.
Levart and Brown encourage everyone at home to spread messages of support too outside local nursing homes, hospitals or on your neighborhood sidewalks.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.