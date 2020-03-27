Surge in new gun ownership training

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the increase of new gun ownership being taken by many across the country, comes the need for gun training.
The 141 Shooting Range in Craighead County has seen a surge in new gun owner training due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Owner Logan Lee says the range has been busy since Christmas.
"People are getting nervous and they realize that they are not near as prepared as they should be," said Lee.
So, what do you do after you purchase a gun?
To be a pro-active gun owner, Lee says you need the basic knowledge of the weapon you just bought.
He uses three main teaching tools for beginners - core defense training, making sure your weapon is field-proven, and shooting justification.
"Our society is not as impregnable as we once that. We live in a very fragile bubble and it doesn't take much for that bubble to pop," says Lee.
Lee is also adding a workshop soon called Monday Night At The Range.
These workshops will focus on basic skills you can use to avoid gunfights.
