Arkansas lawmakers approve COVID-19 fund as virus cases rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have approved a plan to create a fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak as cases in the state continue to multiply.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday said the number of cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to at least 384 by late afternoon and 386 by Friday evening.
The state had at least 349 the previous day.
The House and Senate unanimously approved legislation moving the state's $173 million surplus into a “COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund" the governor could access.
Both chambers planned final votes on the proposal early Saturday morning.
