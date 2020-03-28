Blytheville police investigate murder on Walls Street

Murder not random act, may have been drug deal gone bad, police say

Blytheville police investigate murder on Walls Street
Blytheville Police Department (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 12:48 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Blytheville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting Friday that left a 19-year-old dead and another person injured.

According to a media release from Capt. John Frazier, officers got a call Friday to go to Great River Medical Center about two people who had been shot.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, officers contacted one victim who was injured with non-life threatening injuries and one individual who was deceased,” Frazier said.

19-year-old Tadarius Daniels was killed in the shooting, Frazier said.

“This case is being investigated as a homicide. The evidence in this case suggests that the crime was not a random act and may have been a result of a narcotics transaction that went bad,” Frazier said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville CrimeStoppers at 844-910-STOP.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.