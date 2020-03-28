Blytheville police investigate murder on Walls Street

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Blytheville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting Friday that left a 19-year-old dead and another person injured.
According to a media release from Capt. John Frazier, officers got a call Friday to go to Great River Medical Center about two people who had been shot.
“Upon arrival at the hospital, officers contacted one victim who was injured with non-life threatening injuries and one individual who was deceased,” Frazier said.
19-year-old Tadarius Daniels was killed in the shooting, Frazier said.
“This case is being investigated as a homicide. The evidence in this case suggests that the crime was not a random act and may have been a result of a narcotics transaction that went bad,” Frazier said.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville CrimeStoppers at 844-910-STOP.
