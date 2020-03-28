Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Coaches and players live tweeting replays of epic NCAA Tournament games are giving fans a hoops fix in a time of fear and isolation. March Madness may have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak but the live tweeting of replays adds insight and a dash of humor to games where the outcome is already known. Kansas coach Bill Self and multiple players from Villanova's 2016 national championship team have joined in the live tweeting so far.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's top lawyer is appealing a judge's decision to throw out burglary and assault convictions against a man whose case has been championed by WNBA star Maya Moore. Jonathon Irons is a family friend of Moore. She has helped draw attention to his attorneys' efforts to get the case another look. A judge agreed there is enough evidence to prove he was wrongfully convicted in the 1997 non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area. But state Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office this week appealed, saying the lower court judge abused his discretion in tossing out the convictions.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to contracts with linebackers Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee. Ragland started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts. He had two sacks. Lee comes to Detroit from the other participant in last season's Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. He started one game last season. Detroit has overhauled its defense this offseason, and the linebacking unit is no exception. The Lions previously cut Devon Kennard and added Jamie Collins.