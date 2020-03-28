Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's top lawyer is appealing a judge's decision to throw out burglary and assault convictions against a man whose case has been championed by WNBA star Maya Moore. Jonathon Irons is a family friend of Moore. She has helped draw attention to his attorneys' efforts to get the case another look. A judge agreed there is enough evidence to prove he was wrongfully convicted in the 1997 non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area. But state Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office this week appealed, saying the lower court judge abused his discretion in tossing out the convictions.