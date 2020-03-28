Memphis funeral home adapts operations as COVID-19 cases increase in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Government orders aimed at enforcing social distancing are impacting how funeral homes operate and a Memphis funeral home is working to adapt as the crisis heightens in the Mid-South.
We have seen a lot of change in the last two weeks," said funeral operations manager Ron Taylor.
Taylor says government orders meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 have caused N. H. Owens & Son Funeral Home to adjust the way they operate.
From who can make funeral arrangements to who can attend a funeral service. Taylor says the funeral home is down to about two family members that can come in.
“No more than 10 at a chapel service and a visitation at one time, and they have to be spaced out. We channel them through and then they view the remains and we channel them right back out,” he said.
Taylor says they are no longer using limousines during funeral processions because of the close proximity between family members.
He says many cemeteries in the city are only letting one to two family cars in the cemetery at one time. Taylor also says these changes can be tough for grieving families.
“Of course any changes when it comes to this type of industry -- it does impact the family greatly,” he said.
But, he says, they know why the changes are being made.
“Most of our family members understand that this is not anything that the funeral home is involved with, but we have to follow what’s been passed on to us,” he said.
Taylor says funeral homes are notified if a person has passed due to an infectious disease.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.