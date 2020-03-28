Mid-South organizations team up to deliver 14-day food packages to families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-Southerners got the gift of food Friday morning thanks to a pair of basketball stars.
U of M and former Grizz player Elliot Perry’s “Perry Family Foundation” teamed up with the Mid-South Food Bank for the special Mobile Pantry distribution.
The food handed out Friday benefits families affiliated with Memphis Athletic Ministries.
Perry and Memphis Grizzlies player Justise Winslow helped make the special delivery!
“We just want to do our part," said Perry. "We know people all over the country are doing fantastic things for their community. We wanted to do something, even though it’s a small token, to let the families know that we care about them, that we’re here, that we’re serving our community.”
Perry says with Justise Winslow’s help even more families will be able to receive 14-day food boxes from the Mid-South Food Bank.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.