Mobile tent hospital structure being built in Stoddard County
A portion of the Region E mobile hospital has been built in Stoddard County, officials said Friday. The tent structure is used to triage people who may have symptoms of COVID-19. (Source: Southeast Health Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 27, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 10:40 PM

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials have worked to build a tent structure in Stoddard County near a local hospital to help assess people who may have symptoms of COVID-19.

According to a post on the Southeast Health Facebook page, the Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County, Stoddard County Ambulance District, Stoddard County Health Center and members of the Homeland Security Response Team have built a portion of the Region E Mobile Hospital in front of the facility.

“The tent structure allows the staff to triage patients before they enter the hospital who might have symptoms associated with COVID-19,” the post noted. 'Those individuals are then routed into a separate area to avoid potential exposure to other patients."

