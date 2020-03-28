Paragould boy celebrates with a social distancing birthday party

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The spread of the coronavirus has dampened a lot of people’s spirits, as they have been advised to stay home as much as possible.
But, one community decided to bend the rules a little to celebrate one of their very own.
“I think he’ll be surprised," Beau Connell said.
On Friday, Connell’s friend, Brayden Smith, turned 12. He thought he would have to celebrate his birthday on a different date.
However, friends, family and members of The Crossing all gathered a block down the road to surprise the birthday boy.
Region 8 News didn’t want to spoil the surprise so we played along making Brayden think we wanted to do a story on the weather.
Brayden said he enjoyed playing basketball when it’s warm outside, especially since he’s been out of school.
To go along with the conversation, Region 8 News asked why balloons and decorations were in the yard.
He said it was his and that he hadn’t received many birthday wishes via phone for the day.
Little did he know what was next.
The parade started down the street with honking horns, candy, gifts, silly string was all shared with the birthday boy.
And with so many horns honking, one neighbor came out to see what was going on, only for them to find out it was her birthday too.
After the parade, the birthday boy had a chance to reflect on the last 12 years of his life.
“There’s one other birthday that’s still under this but it’s the closest birthday to this. This is my best birthday," Brayden said.
Not your average cake and ice cream Shindig, but one of that has new social norms.
Brayden describing the moment by saying he was “loved.” He says today has truly defined what love, family and friends mean.
He knows that they would do anything for him, no matter the circumstances.
