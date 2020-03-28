Police discover over 230 grams of meth in vehicle during search; man arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A traffic stop at Red Wolf Boulevard and Stallings Lane Wednesday uncovered meth with a Greene County man facing a drug trafficking charge as a result, according to Jonesboro police.
Matthew Michael Tarwater, 41, Paragould was arrested around 11 a.m. March 25 after the traffic stop by the Jonesboro Street Crimes Unit and the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force.
Officers then spoke with Tarwater, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“Officers made contact with the driver, Matthew Tarwater that was reportedly very nervous. Mr. Tarwater was asked to step out of the vehicle to speak with officers while a Drug Detection K-9 was deployed,” the affidavit noted. “The K-9 made a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted for narcotics.”
Police found 239.8 grams of meth, a used syringe, digital scales and a glass pipe with residue on it in the front seat, the affidavit noted.
Tarwater was arrested on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia-felony in the case.
A $150,000 bond was set for Tarwater, who will be arraigned April 24 in circuit court.
