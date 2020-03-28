Rice Box donates protective masks to Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -With the nation and Arkansas battling the COVID-19 pandemic, a local restaurant has donated protective masks to Jonesboro police.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Rice Box in downtown Jonesboro made the donation.
The handwritten note says, in part “To Jonesboro Police Department, stay health, stay safe and stay strong together. Thanks for keeping our city safe. God Bless America!"
The restaurant posted on its Facebook page Friday that they have had to temporarily close due to COVID-19 and had been waiting for a delivery of masks to protect employees, customers and food.
In addition to donating 400 masks to Jonesboro police, the restaurant also donated 500 masks to hospitals as well, the post noted.
