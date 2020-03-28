Southland Casino Racing donates food to area food pantries

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A business that has been impacted due to COVID-19 has donated food and produce to several food pantries in the area, with pantry officials saying the donations were appreciated.
According to a media release from Delaware North, Southland Casino Racing donated boxes of potatoes, cases of milk, cartons of eggs, cooked meat and fresh produce to Caritas Village in Memphis and to Hope House Ministries and the 8th Street Mission in West Memphis this month.
The casino, based in West Memphis, has been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The casino’s executive chef said the opportunity to help was key.
“While Southland has temporarily halted its business operations, we are continuing to support our local organizations to help meet the needs of the community,” Josh Marling said.
The casino said in a Facebook post that the opportunity to provide food was an opportunity to help hundreds of area homeless people.
The director of Hope House Ministries, Kim Gibb, said the donations have been important at a key time.
“Due to our local grocery stores being low on food at this time, we have received very few donations. The food donations were vital for us to serve the surge in clients we are seeing,” Gibb said.
Anyone wishing to help Hope House Ministries can call 870-732-4902 while anyone wanting to help the 8th Street Mission can go to their website for more details.
People can also visit the Caritas Village website for more details.
