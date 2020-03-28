Theft of cell phones, equipment has man in trouble with law, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is set to back in court May 29 after Jonesboro police say he stole over $32,000 worth of cell phones and accessories from a local business in March.
Roger D. Winneberger, 27, State University was arrested March 27 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a regional manager at T-Mobile filed a report about the theft of multiple cell phones and accessories taken from a store by employees.
“The manager provided a list of items stolen with the total theft at the time of the report was $32,176.41 and witness statements from other employees advising Roger D. Winneberger and another employee were stealing the phones,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Police were able to identify six stolen Apple iPhone 11′s were sold to another wireless company in Jonesboro by Winneberger, while four of the stolen phones were recovered and the other two phones were sold to customers, according to the affidavit.
Police also have not recovered the majority of the stolen phones, officials said.
A $3,500 bond was set for Winneberger during a court appearance Friday.
