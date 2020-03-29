Doctor sees son crawl for first time through glass door after coronavirus separates family

“I’ve had a lot of people that have commented and said thank you for the sacrifice your husband is making and all of the other medical staff that are working alongside him - but also the families they have that are at home. Some of us are not living in the same house right now. It turns out I’m not nearly the only one that’s staying away from my husband right now. It was really neat to see I’m not alone in this and that the general community is responding to it in a positive way,” Alyssa Burks said.