Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas governor orders residents to stay home to curb virus
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home as part the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Kelly issued the stay-at-home order for the state's roughly 2.9 million residents after local officials in Kansas' most populous counties issued their own versions within the past week. More than 2.1 million residents were already under or facing stay-at-home orders. Kansas has had 261 cases of the virus, including five people who died. Kansas is now one of nearly two dozen states to issue stay-at-home orders. The Kansas order is starting Monday. It lasts through April 19.
MAN KILLED
Man in his 20s found dead in Kansas ditch
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A homicide investigation is under way in Sedgwick County after a man in his 20s was found in a ditch. The Wichita Eagle reports that the victim was found Friday morning near Valley Center after authorities received a call about a vehicle parked in the road. Deputies found an unoccupied Dodge pickup and the man unresponsive in a nearby ditch. The Sedgwick County Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
GIRL KILLED-PAROLE
Father: Kansas grants parole to Nancy Shoemaker's kidnapper
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old Wichita girl who was killed in 1990 says a man who kidnapped her and watched as she was raped and strangled has been granted parole. Her father, Bo Shoemaker, told The Wichita Eagle that the family was notified of the decision to grant parole to Donald Wacker. Wacker and Doil Lane snatched Nancy Shoemaker off a busy Wichita street on July 30, 1990 and drove her to a field in Sumner County where Lane raped and strangled her with a belt. Her body was found seven months later.
KANSAS WILDFIRES
Kansas firefighters battling wildfires in Barber County
MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas National Guard has sent two helicopters to help local firefighters battle wildfires burning about 20-25 miles southwest of Medicine Lodge in Barber County. The agency says in a news release that the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Kansas National Guard's 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation out of Salina are equipped with collapsible 660-gallon water buckets. The Kansas Forest Service has also deployed an air tanker to make water drops. Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a disaster declaration for the fires.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-KANSAS-UNEMPLOYMENT
Kansas has 12 times as many weekly claims for unemployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The number of jobless workers in Kansas who filed initial unemployment claims last week was 12 times as high as it was the week before as measures to control the spread of the new coronavirus took their toll on the economy. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that Kansas had almost 23,700 initial claims for unemployment for the seven-day period ending Saturday. The department said the figure for the previous week was less than 1,800. The increase was 1,250%. It was easily the largest percentage jump in at least 20 years. Some 62% of the state's residents face local stay-at-home orders.