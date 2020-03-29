Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The death of a person in St. Charles County from the coronavirus is the 10th in Missouri. As the number of confirmed cases escalates, some of the state's biggest hospitals are being forced to “examine what all our options are” to maintain enough protective equipment. The latest death was reported Friday night. The number of confirmed cases in Missouri jumped by 168 on Saturday to 838. State officials are expected to release an updated number Saturday afternoon. In St. Louis, hospitals have begun rationing protective equipment for health workers out of fear that supplies could run out.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-OUTDOOR CHURCH
Missouri church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social distancing to slow down the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 35 people gathered in their cars outside Ebenezer Baptist Church on March 22, with more joining the service via Facebook. The Fulton Star reports that the service featured music, prayers and jokes as snowflakes hit the ground. Although churches in Missouri haven’t been ordered to stop meeting in-person, Ebenezer’s leaders decided to do the service this way as a precaution.
DRUG OVERDOSE-CHARGES
Convicted murder now charged in fatal drug overdose
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A convicted murderer is facing new charges in federal court in an investigation that began with a fatal drug overdose. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that 48-year-old Markquis “Two” Bryant was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of one or more firearms, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Prosecutors say Bryant sold drugs on March 6 that killed someone the next day in Florissant. Bryant has prior convictions, including a 1998 homicide in St. Louis.
COURT OF APPEALS APPOINTMENT
Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Western District. Thomson will replace Judge Victor C. Howard, who retired in November 2019. Thomson has a bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. He's a member of the Missouri Bar Board of Governors. Other candidates for the job were W. Ann Hansbrough of Platte County and Jalilah Otto of Jackson County. Parson announced the appointment on Saturday.
BODY FOUND-MISSOURI
Body found rolled up in carpet in eastern Missouri
DOE RUN, Mo. (AP) — Two people are jailed after the body of a Missouri man was found wrapped in a large piece of carpet. Authorities say the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony D. O'Harver of Farmington. The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Friday. St. Francois County deputies responding to a property damage call found the body near the property of the person reporting the damage. Two Farmington residents, a 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, were arrested.
WOMAN KILLED-SON CHARGED
Missouri man accused in death of his mother
PIEDMONT, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother. KFVS-TV reports that 57-year-old Gamble Adams of Piedmont was found stabbed to death Friday in the garage of her home. Her son, Daniel Gamble, is accused of the crime. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. Police say officers were called to a home Friday for a wellness check for Gamble Adams. Daniel Adams allegedly told officers that his mother had left a few days ago, but officers who searched the home found her body on the garage floor.
CUSTODY EXCHANGE KILLING
Woman charged with fatal shooting after custody exchange
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been charged with fatally shooting a man as they met in the parking lot of a Kansas City police station to exchange children. Twenty-seven-year-old Deshonia Diamond is jailed on $100,000 bond on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and a misdemeanor charge of failing to report a shooting in the Feb. 28 killing of 34-year-old Devon Nolan.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-GAMING MACHINES
Missouri casino group: Unregulated slots are a health risk
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A group that represents Missouri's 13 casinos is calling for state and local health departments to shut down the roughly 14,000 unregulated electronic slot machines because it says they are a health hazard during the coronavirus crisis. The Missouri Gaming Association has opposed the unregulated games for some time, saying the machines found in many gas stations and bars eat into casinos' profits, some of which goes toward funding Missouri schools. The governor has ordered Missouri casinos to close until at least March 30. But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the head of the Missouri Gaming Association is calling for the unregulated machines to be shut down because he says they are of questionable cleanliness.