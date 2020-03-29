10 NEA standouts honored by ADG, Eaton named Girls Player of the Year

Arkansas State signee Caleb London is on the ADG 2nd Team. He led Conway to the 6A State Finals. A trio from NEA are also on the 2nd Team. Zane Butler led Greene County Tech in scoring as they reached the 5A State Quarterfinals. Justus Cooper did it all on both ends of the floor as Izard County reached the 1A State Finals. Ben Turner shined at Trumann, he committed to Pensacola State College.