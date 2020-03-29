10 NEA standouts honored by ADG, Eaton named Girls Player of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette revealed their All-Arkansas Preps Basketball Teams Sunday morning. Ten NEA standouts were selected including a Lady Raider earning one of the highest honors.
Nettleton senior guard Elauna Eaton is the Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The Razorback signee averaged 23 points & 7 rebounds per game, the Lady Raiders reached the state finals for the first time in program history. Eaton earned First Team honors along with Batesville junior Isabella Higginbottom. Izzy dropped several 30 pt games for the regional champion Lady Pioneers, including a 37 pt outing in the First National Bank Shootout.
Tennessee signee Destiny Salary headlines the ADG All-Arkansas Preps 2nd Team. She led Jonesboro in scoring as the Lady Hurricane reached the State Tournament.
Nettleton sophomore Briley Pena lands on the ADG Underclassmen Team. The guard was also critical to the Lady Raiders historic run to the 5A finals. West Memphis freshman Janiyah Tucker also earned Underclassmen honors. She was key as the Lady Blue Devils won a share of the 5A East title.
A pair of Crittenden County standouts are on the ADG All-Arkansas Preps Boys Basketball squad. West Memphis forward Chris Moore & Marion guard Detrick Reeves are on the First Team. Moore will play college hoops at Auburn next season.
Arkansas State signee Caleb London is on the ADG 2nd Team. He led Conway to the 6A State Finals. A trio from NEA are also on the 2nd Team. Zane Butler led Greene County Tech in scoring as they reached the 5A State Quarterfinals. Justus Cooper did it all on both ends of the floor as Izard County reached the 1A State Finals. Ben Turner shined at Trumann, he committed to Pensacola State College.
